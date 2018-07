× Crews on the scene of downed traffic signals at Exit 28 of Interstate 83 in Strinestown

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of downed traffic signals in Strinestown.

According to Northern York County Regional Police Department’s Twitter, an over sized vehicle tore down most of the traffic signals at Exit 28 of Interstate 83 in Strinestown.

Police say that this will be a lengthy repair causing major delays.

Temporary stop signs are in place.

