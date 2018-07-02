Dangerous heat index values between 105 to 100 degrees Tuesday

EXTREME HEAT SLOWLY BREAKS

This evening we are still dealing with dangerous heat index values over 100 degrees. It’s hazy and stuffy too. Overnight, temperatures are warm again in the middle 70s. Breeze is calm and offers no relief. Tuesday brings another hot day in the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values expected between 105 to 110 degrees. Prolonged exposure in the sun increases the risk for heat related illness. Take frequent break and drink plenty of water. Keep an eye on the elderly, children and those more vulnerable. The UV Index continues very high. Burn time is less than 15 minutes. Be sure to apply sunscreen over and over. A stray thunderstorm could bubble up during the afternoon. Chance is minimal. Wednesday temperatures drop back towards 90 degrees with a few more afternoon thunderstorms possible. You are still feeling the stickiness as humidity levels remain very high. It is mainly dry Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Again, with the heat and humidity, a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Highs are in the lower 90s. Our best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms is Friday as a cold front sweeps across the area. The heat and humidity finally breaks, as drier, more comfortable air returns for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A beautiful weekend is in store for the area. Plenty of blue skies with high pressure in control of the weather both days. Saturday, morning lows are back in the 60s with afternoon readings in the lower 80s. Sunshine is abundant for Sunday too. After another comfortable start in the 60s, it’s a tad warmer in the middle 80s. Humidity levels are still comfortable too. Monday brings more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity levels creep up too.

