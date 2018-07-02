× Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores to be open on July 4, other holidays in 2018

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) reminds customers that hundreds of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open Wednesday, July 4 – Independence Day – as well as on Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans’ Day this year.

On Independence Day, Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores that are normally open on Wednesdays will open at their normal time, but all stores will close at 5:00 PM. Store locations and hours are available at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com

On Monday, Sept. 3, stores that are normally open on Mondays will open at their normal time, but all stores will close at 5:00 PM.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will observe their normal operating hours on Columbus Day (Monday, Oct. 8) and Veterans’ Day (both observed and actual – Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12).

Before 2017, state law had prohibited stores from opening on holidays. Act 39 of 2016 removed the holiday restrictions, opening the door to improved consumer convenience and customer service.

SOURCE: PLCB