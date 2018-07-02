× Former Fire Company President Arrested on Child Predator Charges

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced felony charges against the former president of a volunteer fire company in Carbon County for unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault by a volunteer or employee of a non-profit association, corruption of minors and other charges.

Keith Cebrosky, 65, of the 800 block of East Princeton Avenue, Palmerton, was arrested last week. After using the minor victim for his own sexual gratification, Cebrosky arranged for a $1,000 cash payment to be delivered to the victim through a third party – in exchange for dropping charges against him. The 16-year-old victim met Cebrosky through volunteer work at the fire company where Cebrosky was formerly president.

The same child victim was previously victimized by another fire company volunteer, Jordan Beggan, who was arrested last year by the Office of Attorney General and pleaded guilty to felony charges in April.

“This is a deeply troubling case,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “This former fire company president knew the victim had been abused by another member of the same fire company. He then propositioned the minor and touched him for his own sexual gratification. Then he tried to cover it all up by paying off the child victim. That’s despicable. Our Child Predator Section will prosecute any offender who harms any child, no matter who they are.”

Following Beggan’s arrest last year, the victim reported that Cebrosky patted the victim’s groin and buttocks one day, saying, “Wake up.” Cebrosky also told the minor, “Now that Beggan is gone, is it my turn?”, according to the criminal complaint.

When the victim asked Cebrosky what he meant, Cebrosky propositioned him, asking the minor to perform sex acts in front of him. Cebrosky offered the victim cigarette money and cigars on separate occasions to perform the sex act.

After Office of Attorney General agents questioned Cebrosky about his statements and contacts with the victim, Cebrosky contacted a third party to arrange a payment of $1,000 to the victim in exchange for dropping the charges against him. Cebrosky handed the $1,000 to the third party shortly before he was arrested without incident at the location designated for the cash payoff to drop the charges.

During an interview with investigators after his arrest, Cebrosky admitted to propositioning the minor and coordinating a payoff to the victim through the third party.

“This arrest happened because of strong law enforcement cooperation with our partners at the Pennsylvania State Police and Homeland Security Investigations,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Thanks to their support, another child predator – one who was in a position of public trust – is off our streets.”

Cebrosky was arraigned on Friday before Magisterial District Justice William Kissner. Bail was set at $500,000 cash, pending a preliminary hearing on July 11. Cebrosky is incarcerated in Carbon County Prison. As a condition of bail, the defendant is not allowed contact with the victim, the victim’s family or children under the age of 18. The case will be prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Angela Raver.

Suspected predators can be reported by calling the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044. Submit a tip on child predators by texting “PAKIDS” followed by your tip to 847411.

Source: PA Office of the Attorney General