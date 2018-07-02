Harrisburg prepares for “Taste of Independence” festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The City of Harrisburg is gearing up for their Taste of Independence Food Truck Festival & Fireworks show. The July 4th celebration will take place along Riverfront Park from 3 pm – 9 pm and will feature live music, food trucks, activities for kids and fireworks!

The "Taste of Independence” Food Truck Festival will take place on the riverfront and will feature items such as artisanal pizza, bbq, crab cake sandwich, jumbo lobster roll, stuffed pretzels, wraps, burrito’s and gourmet reuben’s. Festival favorites such as kettle corn, cotton candy, fried oreos and funnel cakes will also be available along with Farm Show milkshakes!

The Harrisburg Symphony will perform on July 4th at 7:30pm in Reservoir Park as part of their Free Summer concert series. The rain location is The Forum Auditorium.

The fireworks will last for 15 minutes starting at 9:15 pm.

Following the fireworks, join the Midtown Cinema for an outdoor movie featuring Moana – and meet Moana herself! The outdoor movie will begin at approximately 9:30pm at the Market Street stage.