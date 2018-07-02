× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (July 2, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: This is the first Independence Day since aerial fireworks became legal to purchase for Pennsylvania residents. But not everyone is happy about the ability to buy consumer grade fireworks.

Many residents in York are concerned about the noise going on with so many people taking advantage of their newfound freedom. Expect more from FOX43’s Grace Griffaton who spoke to York City Fire Department about their worst fear with so many people setting off fireworks this time of year.

Also at 10: It’s night four of Speedweek at Lincoln Speedway!

There are some pretty big names in the pits for tonight’s Pennsylvania Speedweek race, including Kyle Larson and Kasey Kahne! FOX43’s Ashley Paul is talking to fans excited to see these racers compete.