× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (July 2, 2018)

Stay Weather Smart as we head into this July 4th. The FOX43 Weather Team will show you when temperatures will be their highest, and if showers could dampen our patriotic spirit. The good news is the seven-day includes when will see our break from the heat.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police put out a reminder to pet owners about their responsibilities to their dog during this heat wave. Hear what the law says pet owners should do while tethering their pet outside in these high temperatures.