Keeping your pet cool and comfortable in the heat

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa,- With this hot weather, pet owners should make sure their pet is as cool and comfortable as they are. Pets can suffer from heat exhaustion and even burn their paw pads if out for too long.

“The same rules we would apply to ourselves we want to apply to our pets,” said Amy Kaunas, Humane Socity of Harrisburg Area executive director.

Dogs, cats, even birds can suffer heat exhaustion just like humans. Symptoms including being lethargic, vomiting, their tongues turning dark purple or red, and a temperature exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

"They all come in with heat exhaustion and need to be treated immediately,” said Shawna Huston, VCA West Shore Animal Hospital medical director. “It is a very high risk situation, we recommend going to the emergency clinic if you see those symptoms."

To avoid heat exhaustion in your pet, limit their time outside especially during peak hours and make sure they have access to cool water. Pet owners walking their dogs outside should keep an eye out on the type of surface you’re walking on.

"The temperature on the pavement, especially the black asphalt is really high and we do see pets that come in with burning,” said Huston. “So we recommend decreasing activity in the heat of the day, so it's better to do early morning, or late at night."

If you have your pet with you while traveling or running errands, don’t leave them in the car.

"Even for a minute, it can be a very deadly situation,” said Huston. “So just never leave them out in the car at all in these temperatures.”

The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area offers this cool treat recipe for you pup: Mix equal parts chicken broth and water in a solo cup. Add wet food, milk bones, treats, etc. freeze halfway, add a bone to the center and then freeze overnight.