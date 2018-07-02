× Lancaster County Office of Aging extending hours of senior community centers due to excessive heat

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– As a precautionary measure and to minimize the dangers of the excessive heat, the Lancaster County Office of Aging is extending hours of operation at the following senior community centers on Monday July 2, 2018 and Tuesday July 3, 2018:

* Columbia Senior Center, Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia, 7:30 AM-3:00 PM Ph: 717-684-4850

* Elizabethtown Area Senior Center, 70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown

8:00 AM- 8:00 PM Ph: 717-367-7984

* Lancaster Rec Senior Center, 525 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster

8:30 AM-5:00 PM Ph: 717-399-7671

* Lititz Senior Center, Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 East Market Street, Lititz, (Monday- Thursday- Friday) 8:30 AM-2:00 PM Ph: 717-626-2800

* SACA Senior Center, 545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster 8:00 AM-4:30 PM Ph: 717-295-7989

* Next Gen Senior Center, 184 South Lime Street, Quarryville

8:30 AM- 3:00PM Ph: 717-786-4770

* Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center, 33 East Farnum Street, Lancaster 7:30 AM-3:30 PM Ph: 717-299-394

SOURCE: Lancaster County Office of Aging