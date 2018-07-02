× Man convicted of assaulting, strangling, raping woman in Swatara Township in 2017

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man was convicted on charges after beating and raping a victim in 2017.

Terry Meredith, 31, was convicted last week of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, forcible compulsion and strangulation for attacking a woman in July of last year.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 20 & 21, 2017.

At that time, Meredith and the victim were in a relationship when he confronted the victim and began to beat her over the course of several hours.

At one point, Meredith strangled the victim in front of her too small children among other felonious acts.

He eventually called an ambulance for the victim and claimed that she had fallen down the stairs.

However, when the paramedics brought the victim out to the ambulance, she told emergency personnel that Meredith had spent the previous two days beating, strangling and raping her.

Paramedics notified police who responded to the apartment to ensure the safety of the children, but Meredith was found to have already fled the residence.

At trial, Meredith represented himself, and cross examined the victim who was accusing him of sexual assault.

After the guilty verdict was rendered, Deputy District Attorney, Amy Schwarz commented, “The victim in this case was not going to allow Meredith to get away with the horrible things he did to her, even if it meant enduring hours of cross examination by the very man that assaulted her. We are very happy that the jury recognized the strength of this woman and returned a verdict that will take him off the streets for a very long time.”