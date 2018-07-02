× Man convicted of sexually abusing pre-teen girl over four year period in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man was convicted of eight of nine charges against him for sexually abusing a pre-teen girl between 2013 and 2017 at a Lancaster City home.

Rafael Saez, 33, is facing seven felony charges for his role in the incidents.

The jury returned a not-guilty verdict on a count of rape of a child after deliberating for nearly seven hours before deciding the case on June 27.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Wright, who presided over the trial, will order a sentence after a background check and evaluation of whether Saez is deemed a “sexually violent predator.”

Saez is being held at Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail.

