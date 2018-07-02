× Man facing simple assault charges for domestic violence incident in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after being involved in a domestic violence incident.

Earl Jones, 58, is facing simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for the incident.

On June 28, police responded to the 200 block of S. 2nd Street in Harrisburg for a reported domestic violence situation.

Police arrested Jones on simple assault charges, at which time he was found to be in possession of a crack pipe.

Now, he will face charges.