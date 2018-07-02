× Man killed after being struck by tractor-trailer on right shoulder of I-81, police say

EAST HANOVER TWP., Lebanon County — UPDATE: A 33-year-old man was killed along the right shoulder of Interstate 81 South on Monday afternoon.

Arquimides Flores, of Harrisburg, was struck by a tractor-trailer that lost control while traveling in the right lane of travel, according to State Police. At the time of the collision, Flores was standing behind another truck after his vehicle became disabled, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer also made contact with the other truck and a guide rail before its trailing unit became dislodged, scattering multiple pieces of debris across the roadway, police add.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Interstate 81 South and Interstate 78 West were closed for approximately seven hours.

Previously: A multi-vehicle accident has closed down Interstate 81 South and Interstate 78 West, Lebanon County dispatch confirms.

Crews were called to the scene at 2:18 p.m., dispatch says.

The extent of any injuries suffered or damage caused is unknown at this time.