Mohamed Salah signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Mohamed Salah has pledged his long-term future to Liverpool by signing a new deal with the English Premier League club.

Salah scored 44 goals in 52 appearances for Liverpool after joining the club from Italian side Roma last June on a five-year contract in a deal worth $49 million.

The 26-year-old helped Liverpool finish fourth in the Premier League and reach the Champions League in his first season at the club.

“I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“It demonstrates two things very clearly also — his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.

“We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions — we are working hard together to achieve this.

“When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think.”