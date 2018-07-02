More 90’s to start the week, with heat indices feeling like the 100’s for Monday

HEAT & HUMIDITY CONTINUES: The heat and humidity continue through the early portion of the work week. It’s a warm and stuffy start with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There’s plenty of sunshine to start, and that boosts temperatures back into the 90s fast. Heat indices feel like lower to middle 100s once humidity is taken into account. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s. There’s a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two out west, and an even smaller chance it could produce some strong wind gusts. Should a storm form, it fades fast into the evening. Skies are mostly clear, but some patchy areas of haze and fog are possible. Lows fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s, making for another warm and stuffy one. More 90s are in store, along with heat and humidity for Tuesday. Heat indices are near 100 degrees. There’s a chance yet again for a couple stray thunderstorms, but many should manage to stay dry.

4TH OF JULY FORECAST: The chance for showers and thunderstorms are up a bit more for the 4th, but there will still be plenty of dry time for any celebrations. Expect some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to lower 90s, so some spots will break the streak of 90s. Other, not so much! Either way, it’s hot and humid, with heat indices in the 90s. Thursday is more of the same. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to lower 90s, and there’s a chance for a few thunderstorms. Heat indices are in the middle to upper 90s.

HEAT & HUMIDITY BREAKS FOR THE WEEKEND: The next system finally arrives Friday, and it breaks the heat and the humidity into the weekend. It’s brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, and we’ll have to monitor the severe weather potential. The system crosses through and is out of here by Saturday morning. Humidity levels plummet and there’s plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are in the lower 80s. Comfortable humidity levels remain in place for Sunday. There’s plenty of sunshine again too. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great Monday!