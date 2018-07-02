× Multiple reports of shooting at New York community college

NEW YORK– Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at a community college.

Multiple outlets are reporting that a shooting occurred sometime Monday morning at Corning Community College in Corning, New York.

Despite a large police presence in one of the parking lots of the campus, the college is open and says there is no threat to students or staff, according to WGRZ.

Photos of heavy police presence this morning near Corning Community College and Spencer Crest Nature Center. pic.twitter.com/fcEnhNdgd7 — WENY News (@WENYTV) July 2, 2018

The school posted this message on its Facebook page:

