PA Farm Bureau membership reaches all-time high at just over 62K

CAMP HILL — For the 21st year in a row, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau has increased its overall membership, the farmer-run organization said in a news release.

The organization now has 62,017 members, an all-time high.

“We are truly pleased that we have been able to increase the number of farmer members to our organization in a year that has been extremely challenging for many farm families, who are navigating through four years of depressed prices for many of the goods they produce,” said PFB President Rick Ebert. “It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our volunteer farmers and staff that we were able to achieve a new membership record.”

Farm Bureau noted in the release that engaged and proactive farmers make the organization influential when it they present a message on agricultural issues to state policymakers at the state and national levels.

“Our farmers are available and responsive to elected officials. They host lawmakers on farm tours and visit them during trips to Washington D.C. and Harrisburg. During those visits, farmers discuss challenges and opportunities and provide elected officials an opportunity to learn more about how legislation or proposed regulations can impact a farmer’s ability to produce food or remain economically viable,” added Ebert.

Ebert concluded, “Government agencies and elected officials know they can count on Farm Bureau to provide them with accurate and relevant information on a wide variety of agriculture-related topics, while farmers understand that the organization is constantly working to protect their interests and create new opportunities for them to prosper in the future.”