PA Speedweek brings in big name NASCAR stars

Rev your engines, because the excitement is just getting started at Pennsylvania Speed Week.

“Ay, have a look at this,” said Dave Aisbatt, a spectator from Australia.

Night four of the annual event drawing in the young…

“I like to watch how the drivers experience and test out the track during the race because they have to get the tune right or the car just won’t be right,” said 9 year-old Cameron Gilbert.

And the young at heart.

“I came for this. This is how I planned my holiday. I planned my holiday to come to spring car racing. I love it. I’ve been following it for 50 years,” said Aisbatt.

Coming from as far as Australia, and as near as right here in Adams County, to check out their local favorites.

“Obviously this is a very important time of our season. Speed week is always a tough stretch, but also can be one of the most rewarding. This it’s the mid point of our season,” said Lucas Wolfe, a member of the Pennsylvania Posse.

And some of their national favorites too!

“Kyle Larson. He’s a good driver. He knows a lot about racing. He’s good around the track. He knows how to tune a car really well. And he’s a good person,” said Gilbert.

“It’s always fun to come here to Pennsylvania. The fans here are as energetic as anywhere else in the country. I enjoy it a lot,” said Larson.

Larson was just one of the NASCAR stars participating Monday night.

3-time cup series champion Tony Stewart was also running, along with fan favorite Kasey Kahne and reigning truck series champion Christopher Bell.

For a full list of events, visit https://www.paspeedweeks.com/