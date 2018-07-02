Legal fireworks causing concerns – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

Penguins add C Matt Cullen, D Jack Johnson on free agent deals

Posted 8:27 AM, July 2, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Matt Cullen #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates in the neutral zone in the first period of Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Penguins have brought back a familiar face and added a defenseman after the opening of NHL free agency.

The team brought back C Matt Cullen on a one-year deal and added D Jack Johnson on a five-year deal.

Cullen, 41, played for the Penguins during their back-to-back title run during the 2016 and 2017 seasons before signing with the Minnesota Wild for last year.

According to ESPN, the 22-year veteran signed for $650,000.

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 5: Jack Johnson #7 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 5, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jack Johnson

Pittsburgh made a much bigger splash by bringing in Johnson, who reportedly received $16.25 million over the life of his five-year deal.

Johnson, 32, played the last seven years with the Columbus Blue Jackets, serving as one of the team’s top defenseman.

Now, he will be one of the heads of a Penguins’ blue line.

