Penguins add C Matt Cullen, D Jack Johnson on free agent deals

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Penguins have brought back a familiar face and added a defenseman after the opening of NHL free agency.

The team brought back C Matt Cullen on a one-year deal and added D Jack Johnson on a five-year deal.

Cullen, 41, played for the Penguins during their back-to-back title run during the 2016 and 2017 seasons before signing with the Minnesota Wild for last year.

According to ESPN, the 22-year veteran signed for $650,000.

Pittsburgh made a much bigger splash by bringing in Johnson, who reportedly received $16.25 million over the life of his five-year deal.

Johnson, 32, played the last seven years with the Columbus Blue Jackets, serving as one of the team’s top defenseman.

Now, he will be one of the heads of a Penguins’ blue line.