PennDOT to replace span on Muddy Creek Forks Road; bridge to be closed for up to three months

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that on Tuesday, July 10, its York County bridge maintenance crew will close the bridge that carries Muddy Creek Forks Road over an unnamed tributary to the South Branch of Muddy Creek in southeastern York County and begin a project to remove and replace the superstructure of the existing bridge at the intersection with Muddy Creek Road just west of the South Branch of Muddy Creek in East Hopewell Township. This portion of Muddy Creek Forks Road, officially designated as State Route 2044, averages 100 vehicles traveled daily.

Work includes the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck and superstructure of the existing 75-year-old, structurally deficient, single-span, concrete-encased steel I-beam bridge, wing wall reconstruction, drainage pipe replacement, roadway approach work, and new guiderail.

PennDOT advises motorists that the bridge on Muddy Creek Forks Road will be closed to through traffic for up to three months while the superstructure is replaced. Until then, a detour which follows High Rock Road (State Route 2046) and New Park-Muddy Creek Forks Road (State Route 2069) is available for motorists.

The existing bridge was built in 1943. Once the superstructure is replaced and the roadway is reopened to traffic, the bridge will be removed from the list of structurally deficient bridges.

