Philadelphia 76ers to host Australia's Melbourne United in preseason game

PHILADELPHIA– The down under is coming stateside.

During the 2018-19 preseason, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against Australia’s Melbourne United in an exhibition match on September 28 at the Wells Fargo Center.

This will mark the first of five NBL teams to play seven games against NBA teams during the upcoming preseason between September 28 and October 5, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Sixers have a couple direct ties to Australia, with coach Brett Brown having spent some time as the head man of a few championship teams in Melbourne, and G/F Ben Simmons‘ father having played for Melborune United from the late 80’s to mid 90’s.