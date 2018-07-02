Philadelphia 76ers to host Australia’s Melbourne United in preseason game

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: MC Neroli Meadows speaks with Andrew Bogut of the Sydney Kings on stage during a NBL Media Opportunity on June 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball League (NBL) today announced that for the second consecutive year, NBL teams will travel to the U.S. to participate in the NBA preseason. Five NBL teams, including the Adelaide 36ers, Melbourne United, New Zealand Breakers, Perth Wildcats and Sydney Kings, will play a total of seven games against NBA teams in the 2018 NBA preseason, including the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz, from Sept. 28 Ð Oct. 5. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: MC Neroli Meadows speaks with Andrew Bogut of the Sydney Kings on stage during a NBL Media Opportunity on June 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball League (NBL) today announced that for the second consecutive year, NBL teams will travel to the U.S. to participate in the NBA preseason. Five NBL teams, including the Adelaide 36ers, Melbourne United, New Zealand Breakers, Perth Wildcats and Sydney Kings, will play a total of seven games against NBA teams in the 2018 NBA preseason, including the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz, from Sept. 28 Ð Oct. 5. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The down under is coming stateside.
During the 2018-19 preseason, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against Australia’s Melbourne United in an exhibition match on September 28 at the Wells Fargo Center.
This will mark the first of five NBL teams to play seven games against NBA teams during the upcoming preseason between September 28 and October 5, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.
The Sixers have a couple direct ties to Australia, with coach Brett Brown having spent some time as the head man of a few championship teams in Melbourne, and G/F Ben Simmons‘ father having played for Melborune United from the late 80’s to mid 90’s.