Philadelphia Flyers bring back James van Riemsdyk on 5-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– A familiar face will be back in orange and black next season.

Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that they reached a deal with LW James van Riemsdyk on a 5-year deal that would bring him back to the team that drafted him second overall in 2007.

van Riemsdyk, 29, played the first three years of his career with the Flyers before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs for D Luke Schenn.

The winger blossomed in Toronto, scoring over 25 goals in a season and eclipsing 50 points four times each.

van Riemsdyk set a career high in goals last season with 36 tallies.

Now, he will return to Philadelphia, who was in desperate need of adding a scoring punch to the lineup.

According to ESPN, van Riemsdyk will receive $35 million over the life of a five-year contract.

He will look to help Philadelphia turn the corner with veteran experience and offering reliable scoring ability.