Pinnacle Foods Inc. issues voluntary recall of limited quantity of Wish Bone House Italian Salad Dressing

Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Wish Bone House Italian Salad Dressing 15 oz. with the health and safety of our consumers as our top priority. The recall was initiated after learning from a retail customer that a limited number of bottles were mislabeled. The product contains milk and egg, known allergens not declared on the bottle. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. If you are not allergic to milk or egg, this product is safe to eat. No illnesses have been reported to date. The Food and Drug Administration has been made aware of this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date, but the company is taking this action as part of its commitment to the health and safety of its customer.

The product was produced on March 19, 2018. In total, 7,768 cases of Wish-Bone House Italian Salad Dressing in 15 oz. bottles, distributed nationwide, are involved in the recall. The “Best If Used By” date can be found on the neck label of the bottle. No other Wish-Bone products are included in this recall. Specific details of the product being recalled are outlined below.

All affected distributors and retail customers, as well as the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN), are being notified and the affected product is being removed from store shelves.

The recalled items can be identified by a “Best If Used By” date printed on the neck wrapper. Only products with a “Best If Used By” date of Jan 13 19 and with labeling that matches both the front and back labels attached in the press release are subject to recall.

FLAVOR CASE LOT

CODE ITEM NUMBER # Best if Used By Date

(found on neck label of bottle) Wish Bone House Italian 6/15 oz. 4913019S51 004132100648 Jan 13 19

There is no impact on any other Italian varieties and no other products produced by Pinnacle Foods are affected by this recall.

Consumers should not consume these products. Affected product may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646. Hours: Daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

SOURCE: FDA