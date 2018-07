× Police investigating theft of $3,000 computer from tractor trailer in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are investigating a theft from a tractor trailer in which a $3,000 computer was stolen.

The theft occurred on June 25 in the 600 block of North Front Street.

An unknown person opened the engine compartment and stole the computer, valued at $3,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Steelton Police at 717-939-9841.