Afternoon thunderstorms which develop, diminish in time for evening fireworks Wednesday

DRY FOR FIREWORKS!

Stray thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening. Heat index reaches well over 100 degrees through the early evening. Overnight, patchy dense fog is likely to form. The day begins with hazy, foggy areas and very warm temperatures in the lower and middle 70s. Wednesday temperatures drop back towards 90 degrees with a few more afternoon thunderstorms possible. You are still feeling the stickiness as humidity levels remain very high. Any storm activity should diminish in time for fireworks. It is mainly dry Thursday under partly sunny skies. Again, with the heat and humidity, a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Highs are near 90 degrees. Our best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms is Friday as a cold front sweeps across the area. Storms could be strong to severe too. With the higher humidity, heavy rain at times is possible. Gusty strong winds are possible too. The heat and humidity finally breaks, as drier, more comfortable air returns for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A beautiful weekend is in store for the area. Plenty of blue skies with high pressure in control of the weather both days. Saturday, morning lows are back in the 60s with afternoon readings in the lower 80s. Sunshine is abundant for Sunday too. After another comfortable start in the 60s, it’s a tad warmer in the middle 80s. Humidity levels are still comfortable too. Monday brings more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity levels creep up too. Temperatures stay in the 80s for Tuesday. Late in the day, a few showers and thunderstorms may develop.

