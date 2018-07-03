× Arson investigation in Swatara Twp

Swatara Twp. Dauphin County, PA. — Police are looking for two suspects they say attempted to set a building on fire. It happened around 8:26 p.m. Monday, July 2, in the 2900 block of Revere St in Swatara Twp. The suspects poured and then ignited gasoline along the side of a building causing a large flammable liquid fire.

Police say the suspects were captured on video from neighboring businesses and they need your help to identify them. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Swatara Township Police Detective James Moyer at 717-564-2550 or jmoyer@swatarapolice.org.