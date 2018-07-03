× Careless smoking likely cause of deadly Perry County fire

Newport, PA – State Police say careless smoking may be to blame for the death of a Perry County woman last night. It happened Monday evening at 540 S. 4th Street in Oliver Twp.

Paulina Mae Swartz, 57, died in the fire. The State Police in Newport were contacted at 6:48 p.m. The State Police Fire Marshal conducted the fire investigation. The investigation is being classified as accidental caused by careless smoking with a point of origin located in the victim’s bedroom.

Investigated by Tpr. Spencer Crouse; Troop H Fire Marshal Unit and the Perry County Coroner’s Office.