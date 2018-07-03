× Two people in custody after police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

MARYLAND– Two people are in custody after a police-involved shooting in Baltimore County.

According to FOX45 Baltimore’s Amber Miller, Baltimore County Public Safety has confirmed that a suspect was shot by a police officer sometime Tuesday morning after a theft turned into a pursuit in the 7400 block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale:

UPDATE: we’re on scene of police involved shooting. Pulaski Highway near Moravia Rd. @BACOPoliceFire confirm it started as a theft, led to a pursuit. At some point officer fired shot into vehicle. pic.twitter.com/XYOAszFEs1 — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) July 3, 2018

UPDATE: police tape now up at scene of police involved shooting in Rosedale. Pulaski Highway near Moravia Road. Awaiting @BACOPoliceFire public information officer for more details. pic.twitter.com/b8EpXvrN5C — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) July 3, 2018

Baltimore County Public Safety says that the female suspect was a shoplifter at Walgreen’s in Parkville.

When he attempted to flee, officer’s noticed the expired tags on her vehicle, and began to pursue.

Public Safety said that the chase lasted for about 15 minutes, and included the suspect crashing into the officer’s car.

At one point, the officer allegedly got out of his vehicle at Pulaski Highway near 65th Street and attempted to approach the suspect.

At that time, the suspect allegedly attempted to run the officer over with her vehicle and took out a fence in the process.

The officer fired multiple shots, hitting a male passenger in the vehicle multiple times in the upper body, according to FOX5 Baltimore.

The suspect continued to drive until the vehicle broke down near Moravia Road.

Both the suspect and passenger were taken into custody, but the passenger was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for the gunshot wounds. There is no word on his condition.

UPDATE: @BACOPoliceFire says police involved shooting began with shoplifting report at Walgreens in Parkville. Officers arrived noticed stolen tags on suspect’s vehicle. Officer pursued vehicle. Chase lasted more than 15 mins. Suspect hit officer’s car. Both vehicles stopped.(1) — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) July 3, 2018

UPDATE: (continued) Officer got out of vehicle at Pulaski Highway near 65th Street. Approached suspect. Suspect attempted to run over officer, mowing down a fence in the process. Officer fired several shots, hitting the passenger mult times in upper body.(2) — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) July 3, 2018

UPDATE: (continued) driver continued along Pulaski, heading toward Balt city. Vehicle broke down near Moravia Road. Back up officers placed both driver (female) & passenger (male) in custody. Passenger taken to hospital. Condition unknown. (3) — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) July 3, 2018

Miller also noted an interesting fact, being that the officer involved in today’s incident was driving the same vehicle assigned to fallen officer Amy Caprio on the day she died.

BREAKING: INTERESTING FACT. The vehicle the officer was driving is the same vehicle Officer Amy Caprio was driving the day she died in the line of duty. — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) July 3, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

