Multiple firefighters injured, dog dies after house fire in York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Multiple firefighters have been injured and a dog is dead after crews battled a house fire in York City.

The fire, which sparked in the 500 block of W. King St. sometime before 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, was originally classified as a two-alarm fire.

However, as of 5:30 a.m., York City Fire tweeted that it was a four-alarm fire and involved three houses.

By 6:10 a.m., crews had contained the blaze.

Two of the homes were empty, but one had three adults and a child inside, all of whom were able to escape safely.

Neighbors have told FOX43 that they were forced to evacuate due to the blaze.

They said they grabbed what they could out of their homes, including pets and valuables, before leaving.

However, one dog was found dead in one of the damaged homes.

A firefighter was seen being carried away on a stretcher, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The York City Fire Chief says that one firefighter was injured from a fall, while others are being treated for heat related injuries.

In total, three firefighters were taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross is on the scene, passing out water and frozen popsicles to combat the heat.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

BREAKING: We are the scene of a now 3 alarm fire in the 500 block of West King Street in York. @fox43 is working to bring you more information. pic.twitter.com/lGmhpVBIV0 — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) July 3, 2018

BREAKING: Neighbors of this home in York City tell me they had to evacuate their homes this morning as crews continue to battle this 3 alarm fire. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/oLXW16Zk41 — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) July 3, 2018

NEW INFORMATION: York Fire Chief tells us 1 fire fighter was injured from fall while working on fire in York City. Multiple other fire fighters being treated on scene for heat related injuries. They are being told to drink extra water this morning. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/ED4BUi6ZEG — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) July 3, 2018

UPDATE: Fire inside 3 homes in the 500 block of West King Street in York is now under control. 2 of the homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire, 3 adults and 1 child were able to get out of the 3rd home safely. More on @fox43 pic.twitter.com/BCgt5OcCkt — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) July 3, 2018

UPDATE: Investigators now on scene to look for cause of early morning fire in York City. We just learned that 1 dog was found dead inside one of the damaged homes. 3 fire fighters in total taken to hospital. 2 for heat related injuries, 1 after tripping over hose. More on @fox43 — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) July 3, 2018

This is a developing story.