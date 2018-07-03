Multiple firefighters injured, dog dies after house fire in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Multiple firefighters have been injured and a dog is dead after crews battled a house fire in York City.
The fire, which sparked in the 500 block of W. King St. sometime before 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, was originally classified as a two-alarm fire.
However, as of 5:30 a.m., York City Fire tweeted that it was a four-alarm fire and involved three houses.
By 6:10 a.m., crews had contained the blaze.
Two of the homes were empty, but one had three adults and a child inside, all of whom were able to escape safely.
Neighbors have told FOX43 that they were forced to evacuate due to the blaze.
They said they grabbed what they could out of their homes, including pets and valuables, before leaving.
However, one dog was found dead in one of the damaged homes.
A firefighter was seen being carried away on a stretcher, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.
The York City Fire Chief says that one firefighter was injured from a fall, while others are being treated for heat related injuries.
In total, three firefighters were taken to the hospital.
The Red Cross is on the scene, passing out water and frozen popsicles to combat the heat.
An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.