Developers want thoughts on former Lemoyne Middle School project

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WPMT) – Developers are asking for the public’s opinion about the redevelopment effort at the former Lemoyne Middle School.

RGS Associates and REC LMS, LLC are conducting a survey that allows the community to give comments, concerns, and preferences for the project that will change the three acre site on Market Street.

You can take the survey by clicking here, or get a paper copy from the Lemoyne Borough office located at 510 Herman Avenue, Lemoyne, PA 17043.

The survey is open through July 27.

The survey and public comments will assist the project team as they pause and reevaluate alternate uses and redevelopment options for the property. Feedback provided will help shape a new master plan for the property.

Two public meetings are scheduled for the project.

The first is Monday, July 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church on Herman Avenue in Lemoyne. RGS representatives will give an overview of the sight and there will be group discussions.

The second meeting is Monday, August 20 at the Fredericksen Library on North 19th Street in Camp Hill. The results of the survey will be shared and the master plan will be on display.

For more information on the project, click here.