Fireworks in the Valley with The Winery at Hunters Valley

LIVERPOOL,Pa--- This morning we previewed the Fireworks in the Valley event at The Winery at Hunters Valley starting at 3pm in Liverpool. This is a family friendly event with FOOD , FUN and FIREWORKS!

The event will have live music from Payton Allen Kersetter from 4-6pm then from 6-9pm we will have Ragged Edges Duo. Food available from Deimler's Butcher Shop, Firebox Street Grill, Dynamic Wings Express, Bootleg Creamery. The winery will be selling wine slushies, wine jello shots, wine gummies, wine by the bottle and by the glass and special edition fireworks bottle labels and t-shirts.

Parking is $1 for everyone over the age of 18+ and all proceeds go to the Liverpool Fire Police & The Winery at Hunters Valley will matches the donation.