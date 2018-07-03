× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (July 3, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: The man tased by Lancaster City Police last week has filed a lawsuit against the department.

Police say Sean Williams was not complying with their demands. But Williams claims excessive force was used and is seeking $75,000 in damages against the department.

Expect more from FOX43’s Grace Griffaton on what Williams’ lawyer is saying about the incident and why the mayor of Lancaster City says this is exactly the reason she’s fighting for body cameras for city police officers.

Also at 10: Temperatures have been so hot in Central Pennsylvania that some roads are actually melting.

Driving conditions were so bad on one Lancaster County road that it needed to be temporarily closed. FOX43’s Ashley Paul speaks with a public works director about how it’s happening and what they’re doing to fix it.