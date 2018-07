× Hundreds without power in Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Hundreds were without power throughout the region mid-day on July 3.

According to the PPL Outage Map, nearly 400 customers were without power near Duncannon due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse.

According to the First Energy Outage map, between 20 and 100 customers in York are without power due to equipment damage and a downed tree.

Power has now been restored to those areas.