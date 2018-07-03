Lancaster man to serve up to 15 years after pleading guilty to felony drug dealing charges
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug dealing charges.
Miguel Saladna, 26, plead guilty to felony drug-dealing, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related misdemeanors after being found in possession of 225 bags of heroin and a handgun.
Saladna has a prior conviction of felony drug possession, which makes it illegal for him to possess a firearm.
A July 2017 raid of his Poplar Street home by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force revealed:
- 225 bags of heroin
- A Kel-Tec .22-caliber handgun
- 4 tablets of prescription medication
- Drug-packaging supplies
- Over $1,000 in cash
In exchange for his plea, Saldna will serve between 7 and 15 year in prison.
