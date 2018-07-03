× Lancaster man to serve up to 15 years after pleading guilty to felony drug dealing charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug dealing charges.

Miguel Saladna, 26, plead guilty to felony drug-dealing, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related misdemeanors after being found in possession of 225 bags of heroin and a handgun.

Saladna has a prior conviction of felony drug possession, which makes it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

A July 2017 raid of his Poplar Street home by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force revealed:

225 bags of heroin

A Kel-Tec .22-caliber handgun

4 tablets of prescription medication

Drug-packaging supplies

Over $1,000 in cash

In exchange for his plea, Saldna will serve between 7 and 15 year in prison.