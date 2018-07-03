Man files lawsuit against Lancaster Police after being tased

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- The man who was caught on video being tased by Lancaster Police has filed a lawsuit against the department.

Sean Williams, 27, claims in the lawsuit that he was racially profiled by police and that Lancaster police offficer Philip Bernot used excessive force.

The incident, which was caught in a video that went viral last week, occurred because police said that Williams refused to listen, leading them to use the taser.

However, Williams says he followed their directions.

Now, he is seeking $75,000 in damages. His lead counsel, Matthew B. Weisberg, issued a statement:

"While it is this Firm's policy not to comment on the underlying facts giving rise to our clients' litigated matters, we can assure you that our client and this Firm on his behalf will be aggressively and vigorously litigating this matter towards what we believe and hope will be a succesful conclusion for our client."

You can read the full lawsuit below:

