× PA Turnpike Commission approves six percent toll increase for 2019

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) approved a six percent toll increase for both E-Z Pass and cash customers on Tuesday at its bimonthly meeting, according to news release.

The increase is set to take effect on January 6, 2019 at 12:01 a.m. and will apply to all Turnpike sections and extensions, including the westbound Delaware River Bridge cashless tolling point in Bucks County, the release says.

Most-common toll for passenger vehicle: increase from $1.30 to $1.38 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.10 to $2.25 for cash customers.

Most-common toll for Class-5 tractor-trailer truck: increase from $3.45 to $3.66 for E-ZPass and from $15.35 to $16.30 for cash.

The release adds that the cashless toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $5.00 to $5.30 for E-ZPass customers and from $6.75 to $7.20 for those who use PA Turnpike TOLL-BY-PLATE.

“Since 2009, the PTC has increased tolls annually to make good on a funding obligation required by a 2007 state law known as Act 44,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Under that law, the commission has delivered $6.1 billion in toll-backed funding to PennDOT in the last 11 years.”

He continued, “Parts of our tollway will soon turn 78 years old, and we owe it to toll-paying customers to continue to invest in our road to make it safer, smoother and wider. This year, about 84 percent of our $552 million capital budget is focused on renewing, rebuilding and widening our highway system which last year carried more than 200 million vehicles.”

A 2019 trip calculator and toll schedule can be found here later this summer.