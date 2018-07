× Police file charges against man accused of exposing, touching himself at GIANT

HERSHEY — Derry Township Police have filed charges against a Spring Grove man who allegedly exposed and touched himself at a Giant Food Store in Hershey.

The incident occurred on June 21 around 8:30 p.m.

Korey Chronister, 22, is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct, police say.