Reward offered for info. leading to arrest/conviction for vandalism at park

LANCASTER COUNTY — Lancaster Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the individual(s) responsible for vandalism at Makle Park in Columbia.

An officer discovered a shattered basketball backboard and a damaged picnic table while on patrol in the area of Makle Park on Saturday, June 30, according to Columbia Borough Police.

Police believe the damage occurred during the overnight hours of Friday, June 29 into Saturday morning.

“Columbia Borough and the Department of Public Services would like to ensure that all residents and visitors are able to enjoy the public spaces without having to deal with senseless acts of vandalism like the ones seen here,” the borough said in a statement.

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

You can also anonymously text a tip by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.