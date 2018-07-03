Search for man who fell off boat into Susquehanna River suspended Wednesday
LOWER WINDSOR TWP., York County — UPDATE (1:16 p.m., July 4): The search for a 35-year-old man who fell off a boat into the Susquehanna River Tuesday night has been suspended for the rest of Wednesday, officials tell FOX43.
UPDATE (10:40 a.m., July 4): Crews are back out on the Susquehanna River, continuing the search for a 35-year-old man who fell in last night.
UPDATE (5:00 a.m., July 4): Crews were called off the search around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Blue Rock Fire Company tweeted that volunteers will resume the search in a few hours.
PREVIOUSLY: Crews are looking for a 35-year-old man who fell off a boat near Long Level Marina in Wrightsville Tuesday night.
The man fell into the Susquehanna River just before 8 p.m. when his friends stopped at the marina to refuel, according to police.
Police believe the search will now be a recovery.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.