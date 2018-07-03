Caught on camera: Car crashes into York County home – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

Search for man who fell off boat into Susquehanna River suspended Wednesday

Posted 9:24 PM, July 3, 2018, by , Updated at 05:44PM, July 4, 2018

LOWER WINDSOR TWP., York County — UPDATE (1:16 p.m., July 4): The search for a 35-year-old man who fell off a boat into the Susquehanna River Tuesday night has been suspended for the rest of Wednesday, officials tell FOX43.

UPDATE (10:40 a.m., July 4): Crews are back out on the Susquehanna River, continuing the search for a 35-year-old man who fell in last night.

UPDATE (5:00 a.m., July 4): Crews were called off the search around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Blue Rock Fire Company tweeted that volunteers will resume the search in a few hours.

PREVIOUSLY: Crews are looking for a 35-year-old man who fell off a boat near Long Level Marina in Wrightsville Tuesday night.

The man fell into the Susquehanna River just before 8 p.m. when his friends stopped at the marina to refuel, according to police.

Police believe the search will now be a recovery.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available. 