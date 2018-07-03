× Search for man who fell off boat into Susquehanna River suspended Wednesday

LOWER WINDSOR TWP., York County — UPDATE (1:16 p.m., July 4): The search for a 35-year-old man who fell off a boat into the Susquehanna River Tuesday night has been suspended for the rest of Wednesday, officials tell FOX43.

#UPDATE officials tell me search has been suspended for the day to give volunteers a break. @fox43 — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) July 4, 2018

UPDATE (10:40 a.m., July 4): Crews are back out on the Susquehanna River, continuing the search for a 35-year-old man who fell in last night.

Crews with @BlueRockFire are in Lower Windsor Township, York County at Lake Clarke this morning, continuing their search for the 35 y/o man who fell into the water last night. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/OeTIXaTcuk — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) July 4, 2018

UPDATE (5:00 a.m., July 4): Crews were called off the search around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Blue Rock Fire Company tweeted that volunteers will resume the search in a few hours.

Crews searched the river for over five hours unsuccessfully. Volunteers will return in a few hours after daylight to continue the search. @WGAL @abc27News @cbs21 @fox43 @LancasterOnline — Blue Rock Fire (@BlueRockFire) July 4, 2018

PREVIOUSLY: Crews are looking for a 35-year-old man who fell off a boat near Long Level Marina in Wrightsville Tuesday night.

The man fell into the Susquehanna River just before 8 p.m. when his friends stopped at the marina to refuel, according to police.

Police believe the search will now be a recovery.

Active search happening at Long Level Marina for a 35 year-old man who fell in the water when they came to refuel. This was just before 8 tonight. Police say they believe the search will now be a recovery. Stay with @fox43 for details throughout the evening. — Ashley Paul (@ashleypaulnews) July 4, 2018

