Secret Service cracks down on gas station skimming ahead of July 4th

The United States Secret Service announced Tuesday that its agents have been participating in an initiative which focuses on locating and and recovering illegal credit card skimming devices from fueling stations.

Operations are being conducted at locations across 21 states and involve 36 Secret Service field offices, the official release says.

This latest initiative follows a successful campaign prior to the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend, in which more than 70 skimmers were recovered.

“These initiatives demonstrate the commitment of the Secret Service to combat cyberenabled financial crimes and secure our nation’s financial infrastructure,” the release states. “Special Agents and Investigative Analysts from around the country will continue to work closely with state and local law enforcement partners to minimize risks by informing the public and apprehending those responsible for credit card skimming operations.”