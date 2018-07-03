Caught on camera: Car crashes into York County home – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

Shane Victorino to retire; plans to sign one-day deal with Phillies

Posted 8:50 PM, July 3, 2018, by , Updated at 08:52PM, July 3, 2018

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 29: Shane Victorino #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies dives on top of his teammates as they pile on top of closing pitcher Brad Lidge #54 after they won 4-3 to win the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays during the continuation of game five of the 2008 MLB World Series on October 29, 2008 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — “The Flyin’ Hawaiian,” is hanging it up.

Shane Victorino told KHON-TV that he is retiring and plans to sign a one-day deal with the Philadelphia Phillies next month.

“It’s time for me to say it’s time for me to move on, time for me to enjoy retirement,” Victorino told the Honolulu, Hawaii-based station. “Officially, Aug. 3 will be the date. I’ll go back to Philly, and probably sign a one-day deal and hang it up and call it a career.”

Victorino spent eight seasons in Philadelphia, earning Gold Glove honors three times, and capturing a World Series championship in 2008. He also won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013.

The two-time All-Star outfielder finished his 12-year career with 1,274 hits, 108 home runs and 489 RBIs.

 