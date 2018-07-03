× Shane Victorino to retire; plans to sign one-day deal with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — “The Flyin’ Hawaiian,” is hanging it up.

Shane Victorino told KHON-TV that he is retiring and plans to sign a one-day deal with the Philadelphia Phillies next month.

“It’s time for me to say it’s time for me to move on, time for me to enjoy retirement,” Victorino told the Honolulu, Hawaii-based station. “Officially, Aug. 3 will be the date. I’ll go back to Philly, and probably sign a one-day deal and hang it up and call it a career.”

Victorino spent eight seasons in Philadelphia, earning Gold Glove honors three times, and capturing a World Series championship in 2008. He also won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013.

The two-time All-Star outfielder finished his 12-year career with 1,274 hits, 108 home runs and 489 RBIs.