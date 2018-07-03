Teen pulls gun on McDonald’s manager over dropped change: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was charged over the weekend after threatening a McDonald’s employee with a gun, according to Memphis police.

Several teens pulled up to the drive-thru window Saturday morning in a 2007 Hummer HU3 and paid for their food. As the manager was trying to hand them their change, he accidentally dropped some of it on the ground. That’s when the front passenger allegedly called him a racial slur, according to WREG.

The man responded by telling the 15-year-old not to call him that, which prompted the 17-year-old driver to reach for a gun and partially open the door, Memphis police said.

The manager told officers he immediately hit the security alarm and locked the window.

The three suspects were still sitting in the drive-thru of the restaurant on South Perkins Road when police arrived. All three were detained.

The driver was eventually charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon after police discovered the gun was reported stolen from the 3700 block of Highland Park Place back in February. The other two juveniles were cited for curfew violation.