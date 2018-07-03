U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized counterfeit replica Super Bowl rings in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — Fans who come across too-good-to-be-true prices for replica Super Bowl rings on the internet may want to keep scrolling as they’re most likely counterfeit, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says.

CBP announced Tuesday that trade enforcement officers in Philadelphia recently seized a shipment of 108 counterfeit replica Super Bowl rings. The rings, which arrived on June 18 from Hong Kong, were manifested as alloy rings, CBP adds. Officers noticed the poor craftsmanship and detained the rings to verify authenticity with the National Football League, which confirmed the rings were fake.

CBP notes that the rings, if authentic, had a price of $1,080,000.

“Customs and Border Protection officers are like offensive linemen in that both are on the frontline and work hard to protect something important. CBP officers intercept counterfeit products at our nation’s Ports of Entry before they could harm U.S. consumers or businesses,” said Casey Durst, CBP Director of Field Operations in Baltimore. “We will remain vigilant and we will continue to advance our detection capabilities in order to secure our homeland and keep our communities safe and our economy prosperous.”