WIC increases income guidelines; new threshold begins July 1

July 3, 2018
LANCASTER, Pa.– The Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County (CAP) announced that income guidelines for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Supplemental Nutrition Program increased on July 1, 2018.  WIC is a federally-funded program for pregnant women, postpartum and breastfeeding mothers, infants and children under the age of 5.  Eligibility is based on being a Pennsylvania resident, income and nutritional risk.
The new 2018 income guidelines for eligibility start with an annual gross income of $22,459 for a household of one; $30,451 for two; $38,443 for three; $46,435 for four; $54,427 for five; and $62,419 for six. Unborn children are counted when the woman is pregnant.  For each additional household member, add $7,992. WIC does not require proof of citizenship.
WIC families receive nutrition counseling from a nutritionist, breastfeeding support, referrals and food vouchers redeemable at participating grocery stores for milk; eggs; yogurt; cheese; juice; cereal; peanut butter; infant cereal and formula; whole grains, including bread, tortillas, pasta, oatmeal and rice; soy beverage; tofu; jarred baby foods; dry or canned beans; canned tuna/sardines/pink salmon; and fresh/frozen/canned fruits and vegetables.
Individuals who would like more information about WIC, including how to apply for benefits, should call the Community Action Partnership at 717-509-3686 or the state’s toll-free number 1-800-WIC-WINS, or visit www.pawic.com.
PA WIC is funded by the USDA.  This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
