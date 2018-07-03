× WIC increases income guidelines; new threshold begins July 1

LANCASTER, Pa.– The Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County (CAP) announced that income guidelines for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Supplemental Nutrition Program increased on July 1, 2018. WIC is a federally-funded program for pregnant women, postpartum and breastfeeding mothers, infants and children under the age of 5. Eligibility is based on being a Pennsylvania resident, income and nutritional risk.

The new 2018 income guidelines for eligibility start with an annual gross income of $22,459 for a household of one; $30,451 for two; $38,443 for three; $46,435 for four; $54,427 for five; and $62,419 for six. Unborn children are counted when the woman is pregnant. For each additional household member, add $7,992. WIC does not require proof of citizenship.

WIC families receive nutrition counseling from a nutritionist, breastfeeding support, referrals and food vouchers redeemable at participating grocery stores for milk; eggs; yogurt; cheese; juice; cereal; peanut butter; infant cereal and formula; whole grains, including bread, tortillas, pasta, oatmeal and rice; soy beverage; tofu; jarred baby foods; dry or canned beans; canned tuna/sardines/pink salmon; and fresh/frozen/canned fruits and vegetables.

Individuals who would like more information about WIC, including how to apply for benefits, should call the Community Action Partnership at 717-509-3686 or the state’s toll-free number 1-800-WIC-WINS, or visit www.pawic.com

PA WIC is funded by the USDA. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

SOURCE: Community Action Partnership