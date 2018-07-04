10 year-old boy sings ‘God Bless America’ at Lancaster Barnstormers’ game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A baseball game with the family on Independence Day— it doesn’t get more American than that.

And for Bubba Wagner, a family he’s never even met is the only reason he is here.

While this family didn’t give birth to him, they still gave him life.

“So on May 31, 2014, our son Marquis Wood had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest,” said Markita Lewis, Marquis' mother.

Marquis wasn’t going to make it, and Markita made the tough decision to donate his organs.

“He was able to save three lives. And one of those angels is Bubba right here, he has his kidney,” said Marquis.

Tragically losing one child, but at the same time gaining three more.

It’s been a long road, and distance wasn’t on their side.

So when Markita heard Bubba would be singing, 'God Bless the USA,' at the Barnstormer's game on the Fourth of July, she knew that was her opportunity to meet him for the first time.

“It was just amazing. I was speechless,” said 10 year-old Bubba.

The two hit it off right away, and Markita says it means the world to her to see her son live on in these other children.

“I can’t imagine being 10 years-old or 8 years-old and not being able to do the things you want to do,” said Markita.

Like sing in front of big crowd?

“I’ve been practicing over and over again so I can do my best,” said Bubba.

Especially on this Independence Day, he's celebrating his new opportunity for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.