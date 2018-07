Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa--- Hersheypark is the perfect place for the 4th of July. Tonight at 10:15pm you can checkout the fireworks from the park. If your coming early to the park today the Hersheypark band and color guard will welcome you at the gates at 9:50am into the park.

For more information about the 4th for of July in Hersheypark, checkout their website at: http://www.hersheypark.com