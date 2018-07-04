76ers resign G J.J. Redick to one-year deal
PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers have brought back their most prolific shooter from last year’s squad.
The team has agreed on a one-year contract worth between $12-13 million with G. J.J. Redick.
Redick, 34, signed with the Sixers last off season on a deal that guaranteed him well over $20 million.
At that time, the Sixers were looking to land a veteran player that could help the team take the next step.
Along with the emergence of young players, Redick added a shooting touch the team desired, averaging a career-high 17.1 points per game and shot 42% on his three point attempts.
After exiting the playoffs in the second round, Redick and the Sixers will look to take the next step in contention for a title this season.