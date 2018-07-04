× 76ers resign G J.J. Redick to one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers have brought back their most prolific shooter from last year’s squad.

The team has agreed on a one-year contract worth between $12-13 million with G. J.J. Redick.

Redick, 34, signed with the Sixers last off season on a deal that guaranteed him well over $20 million.

At that time, the Sixers were looking to land a veteran player that could help the team take the next step.

Along with the emergence of young players, Redick added a shooting touch the team desired, averaging a career-high 17.1 points per game and shot 42% on his three point attempts.

After exiting the playoffs in the second round, Redick and the Sixers will look to take the next step in contention for a title this season.