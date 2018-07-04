× Arrest in armed robbery of pizza shop in Paxtang

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — A Harrisburg man is in custody after police say he robbed a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint. It happened on June 20th, around 10:49 p.m. Three men, wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks and gloves, and armed with handguns, entered the Domino’s Pizza on S. 29th Street and robbed the employees at gunpoint.

The suspects ran from the store and eluded capture. Investigators say they were led to Daniel Credle, 19, of Hall Manor in Harrisburg, as a suspect. He was arrested today at approximately 12:05 p.m. Officers from the Swatara Township Police Department, Harrisburg City Police Department and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team apprehended Credle without incident. CREDLE has been charged with Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy and awaits preliminary arraignment at the Dauphin County Booking Center. Anyone with additional information on this robbery is urged to contact Swatara Police Detective Corporal Isaac Levine at 717-564-2550 or ilevine@swatarapolice.org.