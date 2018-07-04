As it was 243 years ago, Declaration of Independence read in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Independence Day celebrations happening all across Central Pennsylvania. In Harrisburg, it was a page out of a history book, to relive the days following the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

John Harris Jr. and Benjamin Franklin stood together reading the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the Harris-Cameron Mansion, similar to how it was more than 240 years ago. Days following the document's signing on July 2nd, 1776, and its printing on July 4th, Congress requested the document be read out loud all through the colonies. It was John Harris Jr. who brought a copy back to what is now known as Harrisburg.

This 4th of July, the Declaration was read in its entirety at the home of Harris Jr. More than 240 years after the fact, people forget what an earth-shattering document the Declaration was.

"As far as what we consider now as being normal freedoms to them it was new and absolutely unique in the world," said Richard Fox, who played Benjamin Franklin.

These re-enactors work hard to make their presentation as life-like as possible. Although the people who wrote, read and signed the Declaration of Independence were men, women also played a role in the colony's separation from England.

"They were all part of this Nation, especially the further out on the frontier you were," said Fox. "The more importance a woman, a wife, a mother became."

In addition to the re-enactments, there were also tours of the Harris-Cameron Mansion all to benefit the Historical Society of Dauphin County.