× Attorney General statement on Census Question Case

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued the following statement in response to a federal district judge’s ruling today in the lawsuit he filed challenging the last-minute addition of a question on citizenship to the U.S. Census in 2020.

“I sued to ensure a fair and accurate Census in 2020, to ensure Pennsylvania receives the federal resources and representation our Commonwealth deserves.”

“Today, a federal judge found strong evidence of “bad faith” on the part of the Trump administration in adding the citizenship question to the Census.”

“As a result of this ruling, the federal government must now produce records concerning how the decision was made to include the question in the Census, which we believe will confirm this decision was made in violation of the law.”